SLAM Exploration Grants Stock Options Amidst Active Exploration Projects

Slam Exploration ( (TSE:SXL) ) has issued an update.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants, allowing them to acquire 2,900,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.08. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize its team as it continues its exploration activities, including a new bedrock gold discovery and ongoing work on its copper-nickel-cobalt project. The company’s operations are expected to benefit from cash and share payments received through project agreements, enhancing its financial position and potential for future growth.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly traded resource company based in New Brunswick, specializing in mineral claim holdings. The company is actively engaged in exploration projects, including the Jake Lee Gold Project and the Goodwin Copper-nickel-cobalt project. SLAM operates as a project generator and has agreements that provide cash and share considerations, along with net smelter return royalties.

