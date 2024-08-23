Skyworth Digital Releases 2024 Interim Results

Skyworth Digital Holdings (HK:0751) has released an update.

Skyworth Digital Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Skyworth Group Limited, has announced its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024, with the complete report available on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s website. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to consider that the interim financial information has not been audited. Moreover, the company has decided against a profit distribution plan, including cash dividends, bonus shares, or capital reserve conversions into share capital.

