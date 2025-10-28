Skyworks Solutions Announces Q4 Results and Merger Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skyworks Solutions ( (SWKS) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 28, 2025, Skyworks Solutions announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, reporting a Q4 revenue of $1.10 billion and a full-year revenue of $4.09 billion. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share. Additionally, Skyworks revealed a definitive agreement to merge with Qorvo, aiming to establish a $22 billion U.S.-based leader in high-performance RF, analog, and mixed-signal solutions, with the transaction expected to close in early 2027.

Skyworks Solutions’ overall stock score reflects its stable financial performance and strong earnings call results, which highlight growth and strategic initiatives. However, technical analysis and valuation suggest caution, with potential overvaluation and mixed market signals. Key risks include high customer concentration and extended smartphone replacement cycles.

More about Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a prominent developer, manufacturer, and provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and solutions for various applications.

