Skyworks Solutions Announces Merger with Qorvo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Skyworks Solutions ( (SWKS) ).

On October 27, 2025, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. announced an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Qorvo, Inc., aiming to create a $22 billion enterprise. The merger, expected to close in early 2027, will see Qorvo shareholders receive cash and Skyworks stock, resulting in Skyworks owning 63% of the combined company. The merger is anticipated to enhance scale, diversify market presence, and achieve significant cost synergies, with a focus on innovation and expanded market reach in mobile and diversified broad markets. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP EPS and will strengthen the company’s domestic manufacturing position.

The most recent analyst rating on (SWKS) stock is a Buy with a $84.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Skyworks Solutions stock, see the SWKS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SWKS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SWKS is a Outperform.

Skyworks Solutions’ overall stock score reflects its stable financial performance and strong earnings call results, which highlight growth and strategic initiatives. However, technical analysis and valuation suggest caution, with potential overvaluation and mixed market signals. Key risks include high customer concentration and extended smartphone replacement cycles.

To see Spark’s full report on SWKS stock, click here.

More about Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a global leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, while Qorvo, Inc. is a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions. The combined company will focus on high-performance radio frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal semiconductors, with significant operations in mobile, defense & aerospace, edge IoT, AI data center, and automotive markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,494,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.99B

Learn more about SWKS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue