Skylark Holdings Co. Shows Strong Yearly Sales Growth

Skylark Holdings Co. reports a consistent year-over-year increase in sales across their restaurant brands, highlighting record single-day sales, popular new menu items, and strategic brand conversions. The company also announced the acquisition of Sukesan Udon and has responded to rising ingredient costs with a price adjustment. Their commitment to ESG is evident with the introduction of solar power in select locations and fundraising for disaster relief.

