SkyFii’s Q4 Results Highlight Global IoT Impact

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

SkyFii Limited, a global leader in IoT solutions for airports and retail, has announced robust Q4 FY24 results, highlighting their extensive reach of over 11,000 venues in 35 countries, and the processing of 11 billion data points daily. The company has demonstrated a strong focus on operational efficiencies, revenue growth, and enhancing visitor experiences, underpinned by a network of 100,000+ IoT devices and 200+ data integrations. SkyFii’s platform serves core verticals including transport, retail, stadiums, and quick service restaurants across key regions in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

For further insights into AU:BEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.