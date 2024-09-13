Sky Light Holdings Announces Executive Changes

Sky Light Holdings Limited (HK:3882) has released an update.

Sky Light Holdings Limited has announced the redesignation of Mr. Shan Chuanlong from an executive Director to a non-executive Director, effective from September 13, 2024, following the cessation of the AI vending machine retailing business. Additionally, the company has appointed Mr. Liu Guofei as an executive Director, who brings over two decades of experience in various sectors including IT, capital investment, and marketing and will assist with the overall management of the Group’s operations.

