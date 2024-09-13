Sky Light Holdings Announces Board Structure

Sky Light Holdings Limited (HK:3882) has released an update.

Sky Light Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the allocation of roles within three board committees. Mr. Tang Wing Fong Terry serves as the Executive Director, Chairman, and CEO, leading a diverse team of executives and independent non-executive directors. The key committees include the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with members from the board taking on various roles.

