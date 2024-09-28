Sky Gold Corp Announces Stock Options and Financing Update

Sky Gold Corp (TSE:SKYG) has released an update.

Sky Gold Corp recently announced the grant of 2.3 million stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, with a two-year exercise period and a price of $0.05. However, the company also disclosed the discontinuation of the third tranche of its earlier publicized financing efforts, after successfully raising a total of $366,400 through two tranches involving non-flow-through and flow-through units.

