Skin Elements Limited Reinforces Commitment to Corporate Governance

Skin Elements Limited ( (AU:SKN) ) has provided an update.

Skin Elements Limited has released its Corporate Governance Statement for September 2025, detailing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The company emphasizes its commitment to corporate governance as a means to protect shareholder interests, with a structured Board Charter outlining roles and responsibilities. The Board’s primary functions include leadership, strategy oversight, accountability, risk management, and ensuring the integrity of accounting systems. This governance framework is designed to adapt as the company’s activities grow, ensuring robust oversight and management alignment with strategic objectives.

Skin Elements Limited operates in the skincare industry, focusing on developing and distributing skincare products. The company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance to protect and enhance shareholder interests.

Current Market Cap: A$3.15M

