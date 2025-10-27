Skillsoft’s GM Apratim Purakayastha Resigns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skillsoft ( (SKIL) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 21, 2025, Apratim Purakayastha resigned from his role as GM, Talent Development Solutions at Skillsoft Corp., effective October 24, 2025. His departure was amicable and not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (SKIL) stock is a Hold with a $16.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Skillsoft stock, see the SKIL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SKIL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SKIL is a Neutral.

Skillsoft’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and high leverage being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis provides some short-term bullish signals, but valuation concerns and mixed earnings call sentiment highlight ongoing risks.

More about Skillsoft

Average Trading Volume: 47,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $147M

