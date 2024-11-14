Skeena Resources Reports Asset Growth Amid Rising Liabilities

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) has released an update.

Skeena Resources has reported a rise in total assets to $227 million as of September 30, 2024, up from $195 million at the end of 2023, despite a substantial increase in liabilities. The company’s exploration and evaluation interests saw significant growth, contributing to the overall asset increase, while shareholders’ equity decreased to $90 million from $125 million.

