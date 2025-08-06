SK Telecom Reports Decline in Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sk Telecom ( (SKM) ) has shared an update.

On August 6, 2025, SK Telecom released its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating a decline in key financial metrics compared to both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company’s operating revenue decreased by 2.58% from the first quarter of 2025 and by 1.89% year-over-year. Operating income and profit from continuing operations before income tax also saw significant declines of 40.38% and 52.67%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2025. These results highlight challenges in maintaining profitability and may impact stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (SKM) stock is a Hold with a $25.08 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sk Telecom stock, see the SKM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SKM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SKM is a Neutral.

SK Telecom’s overall score reflects its solid financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by technical indicators showing mixed signals and uncertainties from a recent cybersecurity incident. While the company shows potential for growth, the impact of cybersecurity issues and moderate leverage are risks to consider.

To see Spark’s full report on SKM stock, click here.

More about Sk Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. is a leading telecommunications company based in Seoul, Korea, primarily engaged in providing mobile services and innovative technology solutions. The company focuses on expanding its market presence through cutting-edge communication technologies and services.

Average Trading Volume: 469,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.51B

Learn more about SKM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue