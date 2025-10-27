SJM Holdings to Close Casino Emperor Palace, Ensuring Employee Reassignment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from SJM Holdings ( (HK:0880) ).

SJM Holdings Limited announced the termination of its agreement with Tin Hou Limited, resulting in the early closure of Casino Emperor Palace in Macau by October 31, 2025. The termination is part of SJM’s broader business strategy and is not expected to adversely affect the company’s overall financial health. Employees will be reassigned within the company, ensuring continuity of employment, while gaming assets will be redeployed to other casinos.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0880) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target.

SJM Holdings Limited is a prominent player in the gaming and entertainment industry, primarily operating in Macau. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers gaming services and operates casinos, focusing on providing entertainment and hospitality services in the region.

YTD Price Performance: 10.04%

Average Trading Volume: 27,140,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$21.02B

