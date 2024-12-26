Siyata Mobile Sells Joint Venture Interest to Vizsla Copper

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Siyata Mobile ( (SYTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Siyata Mobile Inc. has entered into an agreement to sell its 49% joint venture interest in the Rand Joint Venture to Vizsla Copper Corp. through its subsidiary, Woodjam Horsefly Resources Ltd. This agreement signifies a strategic divestment for Siyata, allowing Vizsla Copper to consolidate its holdings in the venture. The sale is structured to include the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of Vizsla Copper to Siyata, reflecting the value of the joint venture interest. This transaction may enhance Vizsla Copper’s market positioning by increasing its stake in the joint venture, potentially benefiting stakeholders by aligning interests more closely within the joint venture.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a company incorporated in the Province of British Columbia, primarily focusing on mobile communications solutions. The company is involved in joint ventures and partnerships in the technology and communications sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -99.32%

Average Trading Volume: 3,273,270

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.11M

