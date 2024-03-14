Sitka Gold Advances North American Mining Projects

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSE:SIG) has released an update.

Sitka Gold Corp. has announced significant updates on its diverse portfolio of Gold, Silver, and Copper projects across North America, including a notable gold discovery at its flagship RC Gold project in Yukon. The company is progressing with a winter drilling program aimed at expanding the newly inferred 1.34 million ounces gold resource. Sitka Gold has also secured key permits for further exploration in Nevada, Arizona, and Nunavut, emphasizing its strategic focus on resource expansion in 2024.

