SiTime Corporation Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Sitime Corporation ( (SITM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sitime Corporation presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
SiTime Corporation, a leader in precision timing solutions, specializes in semiconductor MEMS programmable technology, offering high-performance, reliable, and compact solutions for various industries. In its third quarter of 2025, SiTime reported a significant 45% increase in net revenue, reaching $83.6 million, driven by the growing adoption of its precision timing solutions in the AI sector. Despite the impressive revenue growth, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $8.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, but achieved a non-GAAP net income of $23.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, highlighting the impact of strategic financial adjustments. Key financial metrics include a GAAP gross profit of $44.7 million, representing 53.5% of revenue, and non-GAAP gross profit of $49.1 million, or 58.8% of revenue. The company also reported total cash and short-term investments of $809.6 million, indicating strong liquidity. Looking ahead, SiTime’s management remains optimistic about continued growth, particularly in the Communications-Enterprise-Datacenter business, projecting over 50% year-over-year growth for 2025.