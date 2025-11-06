SITE Centers Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Site Centers ( (SITC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Site Centers presented to its investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages open-air shopping centers, operating as a fully integrated real estate company. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, SITE Centers Corp. reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $6.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $320.2 million, or $6.07 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The company has been actively involved in property sales and asset management to maximize value.

Key financial metrics from the report include a decrease in operating funds from operations (OFFO) to $5.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, down from $42.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the previous year. The company sold several properties, generating significant proceeds, which were partially used to repay mortgage debt. The leased rate decreased to 87.6% from 91.1% at the end of 2024, reflecting transactional activities and changes in the property mix.

SITE Centers Corp. continues to focus on strategic asset sales, with properties under contract for sale totaling over $292 million, and additional properties in negotiation. The company has also announced special cash distributions to shareholders, indicating a commitment to returning value.

Looking ahead, SITE Centers remains dedicated to optimizing its asset portfolio through leasing, asset management, and further property sales. The company aims to navigate the current economic landscape while maintaining its strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

