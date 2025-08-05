SITC International to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1308) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will convene on August 15, 2025, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and financial transparency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1308) stock is a Hold with a HK$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1308 Stock Forecast page.

More about SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the logistics and transportation industry. It focuses on providing shipping and freight forwarding services, primarily catering to the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,998,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$69.52B

Find detailed analytics on 1308 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue