Sisram Medical Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Expansion Plans

Sisram Medical Ltd. ( (HK:1696) ) has provided an announcement.

Sisram Medical Ltd announced strong market momentum in Q3 2025, driven by increased demand in China, South Korea, and Thailand. The company reported a healthy double-digit year-on-year growth in unaudited revenue, with significant orders for its Alma Harmony platform. The company plans to expand the Soprano family in APAC and Universkin sales in the U.S., while preparing for the DAXXIFY launch in China.

More about Sisram Medical Ltd.

Sisram Medical Ltd, incorporated in Israel, operates in the medical technology industry. The company focuses on providing advanced medical aesthetic solutions, with key products including the Alma Harmony multi-modal platform and the Soprano family of products. It targets markets primarily in the APAC region and the U.S.

Average Trading Volume: 1,683,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.19B

