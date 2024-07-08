Sirnaomics Reports Promising Phase I Trial Results

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. has reported positive interim results from the second cohort of its Phase I clinical trial of STP122G, a novel GalNAc-based RNAi therapeutic aimed at anticoagulation by targeting Factor XI. The trial, which involved eight healthy participants receiving a 50 mg dose, displayed no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities, showing promise for a safer anticoagulation treatment. While the company proceeds with further study cohorts, investors are cautioned as the drug’s market success is not guaranteed yet.

