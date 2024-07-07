Sirnaomics Ltd. Investigates Significant Investment Loss

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. is facing a potential substantial loss due to a default on a private debt by an issuer in a fund they invested in, totaling $20 million. The company’s board has initiated an investigation into the matter and is considering holding the fund’s management accountable to recover losses. Meanwhile, the company’s R&D and fundraising efforts continue as they work to mitigate the financial impact.

