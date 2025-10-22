Siren Gold Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Siren Gold Ltd ( (AU:SNG) ) has issued an announcement.

Siren Gold Ltd has announced the quotation of 34,988,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 22, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s capital base, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing new opportunities for stakeholders.

Siren Gold Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 1,500,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.14M

