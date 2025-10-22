Siren Gold Limited Issues New Shares in Compliance with Corporations Act

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Siren Gold Ltd ( (AU:SNG) ) is now available.

Siren Gold Limited has announced the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act, ensuring transparency and adherence to legal requirements, which may instill confidence among investors and stakeholders.

More about Siren Gold Ltd

Siren Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,500,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.14M

