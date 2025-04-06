Sirca Paints India Limited Reports Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Sirca Paints India Ltd. ( (IN:SIRCA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sirca Paints India Limited has disclosed its compliance with Regulation 31(4) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The company, through its promoter Sanjay Agarwal, reported holding 3,70,22,020 equity shares without any encumbrance during the year, indicating stable ownership and potentially reassuring stakeholders of the company’s steady governance and control.

More about Sirca Paints India Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -24.62%

Average Trading Volume: 9,342

Current Market Cap: 14.14B INR

