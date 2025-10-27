Sinovac Biotech’s New Vaccine Trial: A Potential Game Changer for HFMD Prevention

Sinovac Biotech ((SVA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sinovac Biotech is conducting a Phase III clinical trial titled ‘A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Controlled Phase III Clinical Trial on the Efficacy, Safety, and Immunogenicity of the Bivalent Enterovirus Inactivated Vaccine (Vero Cell) in Children Aged 6 to 71 Months.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of a bivalent enterovirus vaccine in preventing Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) and Herpangina (HA) in young children.

The intervention being tested is a bivalent enterovirus inactivated vaccine (Vero cell), which is administered in two doses with a one-month interval. The vaccine is designed to prevent HFMD and HA by targeting enterovirus infections.

This randomized, double-blind study uses a parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, including participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary purpose is prevention, comparing the investigational vaccine to an active comparator, the Enterovirus Type 71 Vaccine (Vero Cell).

The study began on December 4, 2024, with an estimated completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on December 31, 2024, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The outcome of this trial could significantly impact Sinovac Biotech’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. This development is particularly relevant in the competitive vaccine industry, where innovation and efficacy are key drivers.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

