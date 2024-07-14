Sinotruk Forecasts Strong Profit Growth

Sinotruk Hong Kong (DE:4SK) has released an update.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited anticipates a significant profit increase for the first half of 2024, with expected growth ranging from 30% to 45% compared to the same period in 2023. This financial boost is credited to the solid performance of the domestic economy, increased sales in the heavy-duty truck market abroad, and effective cost control measures. Investors are advised to be cautious in their dealings and await the official interim results announcement expected by the end of August 2024.

