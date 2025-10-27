Sinotrans Limited Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sinotrans ( (HK:0598) ).

Sinotrans Limited has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The report, prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards, highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in financial reporting, although it remains unaudited. This disclosure is part of the company’s obligations under Hong Kong’s securities regulations and reflects its ongoing operational performance.

Sinotrans Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in China, operating within the logistics and transportation industry. The company primarily provides freight forwarding, shipping agency, and express services, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 56.04%

Average Trading Volume: 9,339,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$45.91B

