Sinotrans Announces Online Briefing for Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sinotrans ( (HK:0598) ) just unveiled an update.

Sinotrans Limited has announced an upcoming online briefing to discuss its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter of 2025, scheduled for October 29, 2025. This briefing aims to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of the company’s financial performance and business operations, allowing for interactive communication and addressing investor concerns, which may impact stakeholder perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0598) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sinotrans stock, see the HK:0598 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sinotrans

Sinotrans Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the logistics and transportation industry. The company provides a range of services including freight forwarding, shipping agency, and express services, focusing on enhancing its market position in the logistics sector.

Average Trading Volume: 9,320,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$46.22B

See more insights into 0598 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue