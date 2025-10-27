Sinotrans Adjusts Share Option Exercise Price Following Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinotrans ( (HK:0598) ) has issued an announcement.

Sinotrans Limited has announced an adjustment to the exercise price of its Share Option Scheme, setting it at RMB 3.185 per share following the distribution of annual and interim dividends for 2024 and 2025. This adjustment, approved by the company’s board and audit committee, is not expected to significantly impact Sinotrans’ financial position or operational results, and complies with relevant equity incentive plan regulations.

Sinotrans Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in China, operating within the logistics and transportation industry. The company focuses on providing comprehensive logistics services, including freight forwarding, shipping agency, and warehousing, catering primarily to the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: 56.04%

Average Trading Volume: 9,339,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$45.91B

