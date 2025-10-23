Sinopharm’s CNMDC Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sinopharm Group Co ( (HK:1099) ).

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. announced the unaudited financial results of its subsidiary, China National Medical Device Co., Ltd. (CNMDC), for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The results showed a slight decline in revenue and operating profit compared to the previous year, with revenue decreasing by 2.41% and operating profit by 10.34%. Despite these declines, the total assets and equity attributable to the parent company increased by 4.01% and 3.86%, respectively, indicating a potential strengthening of the company’s financial position. The net cash flow from operating activities showed a significant improvement, reducing the negative flow by 49.55%, which may suggest better cash management or operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1099) stock is a Buy with a HK$21.00 price target.

More about Sinopharm Group Co

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. It is a major player in the Chinese market, providing a wide range of healthcare products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,544,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$58.38B



