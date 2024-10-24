Sinopharm Subsidiary Faces Revenue and Profit Declines

Sinopharm Group Co (HK:1099) has released an update.

Sinopharm Group Co.’s subsidiary, China National Medical Device Co., Ltd., reported a 6.94% decrease in revenue and a significant 36.33% drop in operating profit for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year. Additionally, the total comprehensive income attributable to the parent company owners fell by 40.08%, while the net cash flow from operating activities saw an increase in deficit by 20.61%. Despite these challenges, the company’s total assets grew by 9.91% during the same period.

