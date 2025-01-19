Sinopharm Group Schedules EGM for Board Director Appointments

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Sinopharm Group Co ( (HK:1099) ) has issued an update.

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 12, 2025, to consider the appointment of several directors to its Board. The meeting will address the appointments of Mr. Sun Jinglin as an executive director, and Mr. Hu Ligang, Mr. Zu Jing, and Mr. Xing Yonggang as non-executive directors, with the Board authorized to determine their respective remunerations. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the decision-making process regarding these key leadership roles.

More about Sinopharm Group Co

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company specializes in distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, providing services primarily in China and conducting business in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -2.05%

Average Trading Volume: 842

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $8.19B

