Sinopharm Group Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2025

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Class H has released its Q3 earnings.

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the healthcare sector, primarily engaged in the distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products, with a significant presence in the Chinese market.

In its latest earnings report, Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. announced the unaudited financial results of its subsidiary, China National Medical Device Co., Ltd. (CNMDC), for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report highlights a slight decline in revenue and operating profit compared to the previous year.

The key financial metrics reveal that CNMDC’s revenue decreased by 2.41% to approximately RMB 54.69 billion, while operating profit saw a more pronounced decline of 10.34%, amounting to RMB 962.11 million. Despite these declines, the total assets of the company grew by 4.01%, reaching RMB 64.13 billion, and total equity attributable to the parent company increased by 3.86%.

Additionally, the net cash flow from operating activities showed a significant improvement, with a reduction in the negative cash flow by 49.55% compared to the same period last year. This indicates a better cash management strategy despite the challenges faced in revenue and profit margins.

Looking ahead, Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. remains focused on navigating the evolving healthcare landscape, with a commitment to enhancing its operational efficiency and financial performance in the coming quarters.

