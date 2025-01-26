Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Updates Forward Equity Transfer Timeline

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ).

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited announced progress in its transaction agreements with a subsidiary, Shanghai Petrochemical Investment, and Sinopec Capital. The companies plan to modify the completion deadline of their Forward Equity Transfer Agreement to December 31, 2026, while retaining all other terms. This move reflects ongoing strategic adjustments to meet operational and development demands, potentially impacting the company’s future market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a leading player in the petrochemical industry, primarily involved in the production and distribution of petroleum and chemical products. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec, focusing on petrochemical investments and operations within China.

YTD Price Performance: 1.43%

Average Trading Volume: 38,131

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.33B

For an in-depth examination of 0338 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.