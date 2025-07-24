Sinopec Reports Mixed Operational Results for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Petroleum & Chemical ( (HK:0386) ) has shared an announcement.

Sinopec Corp. reported its operational statistics for the first half of 2025, showing a 2% increase in oil and gas production compared to the previous year. Despite a slight decline in crude oil production, natural gas production rose by 5.1%. The company experienced a decrease in refinery throughput by 5.3%, with notable declines in gasoline and diesel production, although there was an increase in kerosene and light chemical feedstock. The production of ethylene, synthetic resins, and synthetic rubbers saw significant growth, reflecting a shift towards higher value-added products. These changes indicate Sinopec’s strategic adjustments in response to market demands and its efforts to enhance its product portfolio.

More about China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, known as Sinopec Corp., is a major player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of petroleum and petrochemical products. The company focuses on both domestic and international markets, offering a wide range of products including crude oil, natural gas, gasoline, diesel, and various petrochemical products.

