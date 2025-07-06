Sinopec Proposes New Non-Executive Directors to Strengthen Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Petroleum & Chemical ( (HK:0386) ) has provided an announcement.

Sinopec Corp. has announced the proposed election of Mr. Hou Qijun and Mr. Cai Yong as non-executive directors for its ninth board session, pending shareholder approval. This move is expected to enhance the company’s leadership with their extensive experience in the petroleum industry, potentially impacting Sinopec’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

More about China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec Corp., is a major player in the petroleum and chemical industry. The company is primarily involved in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and gas, as well as the manufacturing and distribution of petrochemical products. It focuses on both domestic and international markets, aiming to strengthen its position in the global energy sector.

