SINOPEC Engineering Releases 2024 Interim Results

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2386) has released an update.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. has published its audited interim results for the first half of 2024, adhering to the listing rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The comprehensive report is available in both Chinese and English on the company’s website and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s site, with the Chinese version taking precedence in case of discrepancies. This announcement underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance in its financial reporting.

