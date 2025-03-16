SINOPEC Engineering Proposes New Independent Director Appointment

The latest announcement is out from SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2386) ).

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. has proposed the appointment of Ms. ZHANG Xuyan as an independent non-executive director, following the resignation of Mr. DUAN Xue. This appointment is crucial to maintain compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding the composition of the board. Ms. ZHANG brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles in management and education, and her appointment is expected to strengthen the board’s oversight and strategic direction.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in China, operating in the engineering and construction industry. The company focuses on providing engineering, procurement, and construction services, primarily in the petrochemical and oil refining sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -14.20%

Average Trading Volume: 1,861

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.13B

