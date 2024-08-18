SINOPEC Engineering Announces Major Contract Renewals

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2386) has released an update.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. has renewed its Framework Agreements for another three years, effective from January 2025 to December 2027, with continuing connected transactions requiring approval from Independent Shareholders. The renewal involves significant transactions under the Financial Services and Engineering and Construction Services Framework Agreements, which exceed the 5% threshold and therefore also constitute major transactions according to Hong Kong Listing Rules. Lesser transactions under other agreements will require reporting and review but are exempt from Independent Shareholders’ approval.

For further insights into HK:2386 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.