Sinopec Corp Extends Key Transactions With Group

China Petroleum & Chemical (HK:0386) has released an update.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) has announced the extension of its Continuing Connected Transactions with Sinopec Group and Financial Institutions beyond 31 December 2024. The company has entered into a seventh supplemental agreement amending the terms of their previous agreements including supply, land use rights leasing, and property leasing, effective from 1 January 2025. These transactions are subject to the approval of independent shareholders and comply with Hong Kong and Shanghai listing rules, with a detailed circular to be issued to shareholders within the next 15 business days.

