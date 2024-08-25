Sinopec Corp. Announces Mid-Year Unaudited Results

China Petroleum & Chemical (HK:0386) has released an update.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) announced its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024, complying with the listing rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The complete report has been published and is accessible on both the company’s and the Hong Kong Exchange’s websites. The document also includes forward-looking statements that are subject to various factors and uncertainties.

