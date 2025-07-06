Sinopec Corp. Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting for Board Elections

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( (HK:0386) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) has announced its first extraordinary general meeting for 2025, scheduled for August 21 in Beijing. The meeting will focus on electing two non-executive directors, Mr. Hou Qijun and Mr. Cai Yong, to the ninth session of the company’s board. This election is part of Sinopec’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate governance and leadership structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0386) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Petroleum & Chemical stock, see the HK:0386 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec Corp., is a major player in the energy and chemical industry, focusing on the exploration, production, and distribution of petroleum and petrochemical products. The company operates primarily in China and is listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 160,646,512

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$690.6B

Learn more about 0386 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue