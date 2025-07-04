Sinohope Technology Forms Independent Board Committee and Appoints Financial Adviser

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited has established an Independent Board Committee to evaluate the fairness and reasonableness of proposed subscription agreements and transactions. Additionally, Gram Capital Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to provide guidance to the committee and shareholders, with a circular expected by 21 July 2025. The completion of these subscriptions is contingent upon certain conditions, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about New Huo Technology Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,637,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.83B

