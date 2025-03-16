Sinohealth Unveils AI-Driven Intelligent Agent for Healthcare Efficiency

Sinohealth Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2361) ) has shared an announcement.

Sinohealth Holdings Ltd. has announced the launch of its ‘Medical and Healthcare Omni-scenario Intelligent Agent,’ an AI-driven solution designed to improve efficiency across the medical and healthcare industry. The Intelligent Agent, built on Zhongkang Technology’s core engines, offers tailored solutions in five key areas: medical diagnostics, pharmacy services, commercial market insights, health management, and research and development. This initiative aims to create a comprehensive ‘Technology-Industry-User’ network, enhancing industry efficiency and aligning the needs of patients, enterprises, and medical institutions. The company has already established strategic partnerships with several hospitals and pharmaceutical enterprises to facilitate the deployment of these intelligent solutions.

Sinohealth Holdings Ltd. operates in the medical and healthcare industry, focusing on providing digital-intelligence solutions through its subsidiary, Guangzhou Zhongkang Digital Technology Co., Ltd. The company leverages artificial intelligence technology to enhance efficiency in various sectors, including medical, pharmacy, health management, and research and development.

