Sinohealth Holdings Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Sinohealth Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2361) ) has shared an update.

Sinohealth Holdings Limited has amended and restated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, effective from July 23, 2025. The committee will be composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, with a requirement for gender diversity among its members. The committee is tasked with meeting at least once a year, and its resolutions require a majority vote to pass. These changes are likely to enhance the governance structure of the company, ensuring more inclusive and independent oversight in its nomination processes.

More about Sinohealth Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,086

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.48B

