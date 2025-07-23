Sinohealth Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Strategic Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinohealth Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2361) ) has shared an update.

Sinohealth Holdings Ltd. has issued a profit warning for the first half of 2025, expecting a revenue decline of 5% to 10% and a net profit drop of 36% to 46% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease is attributed to strategic business restructuring, increased AI R&D investments, reduced government subsidies, and foreign exchange losses. Despite these challenges, the company has made progress in its in-hospital data business and expects a 10% increase in contract delivery amounts. With a prudent financial strategy and ample capital reserves, Sinohealth aims to leverage AI and big data to strengthen its competitive edge and create long-term value in the healthcare industry.

More about Sinohealth Holdings Ltd.

Sinohealth Holdings Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on innovative in-hospital data solutions and artificial intelligence research and development. The company is committed to enhancing decision-making efficiency in the healthcare sector through AI and big data, while expanding market penetration of its existing products.

Average Trading Volume: 6,086

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.48B

