Sino-Ocean Service Expects Profit Decline in H1 2024

Sino-Ocean Service Holding Ltd. has issued a profit warning, revealing an expected profit drop for the first half of 2024, with profits estimated to be between RMB 56 million and RMB 62 million, a significant decrease from RMB 128.7 million in the previous year. The decline is attributed to the ongoing slump in the real estate market and the absence of one-off gains from joint venture disposals experienced last year. The company advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its securities.

