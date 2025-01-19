Sino-Ocean Group Announces Progress in Offshore Debt Restructuring

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Sino-Ocean Group Holding ( (HK:3377) ) has shared an announcement.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited announced the progress of its offshore debt restructuring efforts. The English court hearing regarding the restructuring was adjourned and is scheduled to resume on January 20, 2025. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities and to stay informed about any material developments related to the restructuring.

More about Sino-Ocean Group Holding

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong, operates primarily in the real estate industry. The company focuses on land development and property management services, with several subsidiaries incorporated in the British Virgin Islands handling various financial activities.

YTD Price Performance: 2.50%

Average Trading Volume: 17,633

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $239M

