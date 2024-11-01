Sino-Ocean Extends Deadline for Debt Restructuring Plan

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited has announced an extension of the deadline for creditors to consent to its offshore debt restructuring plan, emphasizing its appreciation for creditor support. The final base consent fee deadline is now set for November 18, 2024, offering additional time for creditors to complete their internal procedures. The company encourages creditors who haven’t signed the restructuring agreement to do so promptly to benefit from the financial incentives offered.

